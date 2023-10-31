Sidra Medicine to host Precision Medicine & Functional Genomics (PMFG) Conference

(MENAFN- Sidra Medicine)

30 October 2023, Doha, Qatar – Sidra Medicine (a QF entity) will host its 9th annual flagship research conference, Precision Medicine & Functional Genomics (PMFG 2023), from the 11th to the 14th of November 2023.

PMFG is one of the largest precision medicine conferences in the region, covering a wide range of fields contributing to the advancement in functional genomics and precision medicine, with lectures by experts from around the world.

Dr. Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine said: “Precision Medicine takes individual variations in genetics, pharmacogenomics, proteomics, microbiome, environmental, lifestyle factors, and others into account, allowing health care providers to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. As we strive to fulfill the vision of a knowledge-based economy and advance biomedical and health sciences in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030, Sidra Medicine’s PMFG Conference Series represents a significant milestone in our ongoing journey to establish Qatar as a leading hub for research and innovation in precision medicine.”

PMFG 2023, will revolve around four major themes: Large-scale population genomic programs from around the world; Innovations in functional assays to elucidate disease mechanisms; Advanced therapies for rare/orphan disorders and cancer and Population/newborn screening policies and precision public health.

Conference Chairs, Dr. Bernice Lo and Dr. Matteo Avella said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our fellow scientists, clinicians and thought leaders from top institutions across MENA, and the world to explore the latest developments and innovations in functional genomics and how cutting-edge discoveries have translated into precision medicine solutions. We are proud to highlight that this year we are also partnering with prestigious hospitals and research institutions, namely the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the Mass General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research.”

International keynote speakers at PMFG 2023 include Sir Mark Caufield, Professor of Clinical Pharmacology from Queen Mary University of London and Prof. Ed Liu, Jackson Labs, President Emeritus; Dr. Stephen Kingsmore, President/CEO of Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine, San Diego, USA; and Dr. Ted Laetsch, Attending physician and Program Lead at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, USA.

For the first time, PMFG will also include a Young Scientists Symposium on the 9th of November exclusively for junior scientists, chaired by Ahmad Al Shaibi and Fatima Al Ali. There will also be a post-conference workshop on genome editing from the 15th to the 16th of November.

Attendees to PMFG 2023 can earn up to 27 Continuing Medical Education (CME) points. For more details, including the agenda and to register for PMFG 2023, please visit:

