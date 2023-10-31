U by Emaar and VEO Announce Fitness Hub at the Viewing Point, Dubai Creek Harbour, for Dubai Fitness Challenge

(MENAFN- Publsh) • U by Emaar and VEO announce a week-long fitness hub at the iconic Viewing Point in Dubai Creek Harbour.

• The fitness event is part of the renowned 30 x30 | Dubai Fitness Challenge which promotes 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days



Dubai, 31st October 2023 - U by Emaar, the esteemed loyalty program known for offering preferential rates, rewards, benefits, and privileges, is set to ignite the fitness spirit in Dubai with an exciting fitness hub at the iconic Viewing Point in Dubai Creek Harbour. This one-week fitness extravaganza, taking place from November 6 to November 12, is part of the eagerly awaited 30 x30 | Dubai Fitness Challenge—a month-long celebration of fitness and wellness.



The Dubai Fitness Challenge, known as 30X30, inspires individuals to prioritize their health by dedicating 30 minutes of exercise each day for 30 consecutive days. U by Emaar is proud to be an active participant in this dynamic initiative.



In collaboration with VEO, the new fitness brand under the Emaar umbrella, U by Emaar seeks to engage its members in wellness, fitness, and health through this exhilarating destination fitness challenge.



Enjoy a diverse range of classes including Pilates, martial arts, yoga, meditation, special classes for kids and much more. Schedule of Activities can be viewed at:



In addition to these fantastic fitness activities, U by Emaar members will receive UPoints as a reward for participating that they can automatically redeem for healthy drinks or nutritious bites at the Address Grand Creek Harbour. Moreover, those who successfully complete the entire challenge will get chances to win exciting prizes connected to fitness and wellness, such as gym packages, relaxing massages and more at VEO and participating U by Emaar outlets VEO or a Wellness & Stay Experience.



To be part of this thrilling fitness challenge, all you need to do is download the U by Emaar app and become a member. Join us at the Viewing Point, Dubai Creek Harbour, next to the Address Grand Creek Harbour Hotel from November 6 to November 12 and embark on a journey towards improved wellness, health, and fitness.





