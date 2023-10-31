QF HOSTS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS EVENT FOR CONTRACTED WORKERS

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, 30 October 2023: To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Qatar Foundation hosted a ladies-only event that brought together around 100 contracted workers from across Education City to learn more about how to protect themselves from the disease.



The event was held at Awsaj Academy – part of Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Pre-University Education – and was supported by medical providers such as Al-Ahli Hospital, Qatar Cancer Society, Primary Health Care Corporation, and Qatar Diabetes Association.



Through educational talks, information booths, and medical consultations, the women attending were given the opportunity to not only learn more about breast cancer, but also the importance of maintaining healthy lifestyles.



Sara R. Al-Marri, Workers Welfare Specialist within QF’s Health, Safety and Environment Directorate, said: “Empowering women through breast cancer awareness events – such as this one at Education City – not only helps to save lives, but also fosters a stronger and more informed community.



“These events serve as a platform for fostering understanding, support, and solidarity among women. This particular one was specifically designed for female contracted workers at Qatar Foundation, marking the start of a series of gatherings that we aim to host in the coming year.”



The event was organized by a sub-committee created by QF, the International Labour Organization, and the Ministry of Labor earlier this year that aims to give female workers in Qatar a platform and ensure their voice is heard.

Ugandan Keziah Prima Atim, who works for G4s and has lived in Qatar for four years, attended the Education City event. Speaking about her experience, she said: “It was really interesting – I learned a lot about breast cancer.

“For instance, I gained insights into the importance of breastfeeding for both the mother and child, along with the significance of diet and nutrition. The event offered a huge amount of information, and we were provided with relevant contacts and guidance on where to seek checkups.

“This was my first time attending such an event – and I would definitely go to more like this.”





MENAFN31102023004929011400ID1107344106