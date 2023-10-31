Kuwait PM: Gov't Seeks Development, Sustainable Financial Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti government would be seeking all venues to achieve development for the country as well as finding means for the financial sustainability of the state budget, said His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday.

Delivering his speech to the inauguration of the Second Session of the 17th Legislative Term, His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed that it was important to redraw the map for economic activities in Kuwait, restructuring the framework of various sectors to diversify resources and achieve sustainable development.

He added that the upcoming period must focus on meeting the expectations of Kuwait and its people, building trust in the government abilities to meet the aspirations of people.

Cooperation between government and National Assembly must also be built on trust and respect of state institutions and the constitution, His Highness revealed, stressing that the increase participation of the private sector in development plans would meet the goals of Kuwait Vision 2035.

On the subject of the natural resources in the submerged area adjacent to the Kuwaiti-Saudi Divided Zone, including the entire Durra field, he reiterated that the area was jointly owned by the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and both of them have the only right to benefit from its riches.

His Highness the Prime Minister also touched on the unlawful Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruling on the Khor Abdullah waterway, indicating that Kuwait had expressed to the 78th UNGA that Kuwait would not approve of any efforts to fraudulent "historical facts" on the agreement signed between the two sides in 2012.

The Iraqi court ruling did not serve bilateral ties and was against UNSC resolution 833 concerning the work of the United Nations Iraq-Kuwait Boundary Demarcation Commission and other matters of concern, he affirmed. (end)

