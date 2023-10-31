LogRhythm Named as Official Cybersecurity Solution Provider to Government Agencies in Romania

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Romanian governments gain access to LogRhythm SIEM to protect the country and its citizens from the most complex modern cyberthreats



Bucharest, Romania, 31st October 2023 – LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights has been named as an official cybersecurity solution provider to government agencies in Romania. LogRhythm’s status as an authorized provider allows Romanian governments to access LogRhythm SIEM to protect its citizens from sophisticated global cyberattacks with intuitive, high-performance analytics.



With access to LogRhythm’s robust self-hosted security information and event management (SIEM) platform, Romanian governments can maximize their cybersecurity resources and promptly secure their environments against the ever-growing threat landscape. They gain a comprehensive security solution to surface threats, search through log data, and rapidly respond to security incidents.



“Threat actors target government agencies for many reasons, including ideological beliefs, financial gains, proprietary information, influence in elections, and much more. This is a risk that continues to grow for Romanian governments as the country experiences exciting economic and IT developments, and it is critical they have the right solutions in place to mitigate against mounting threats,” said Kev Eley, Vice President of Sales, UK & Europe at LogRhythm. “We are thrilled to see LogRhythm recognized as an official cybersecurity solution provider to Romanian governments, and we look forward to helping take the cybersecurity posture of the country to the next level. This is a very important step forward for us as we continue to keep modern IT environments safe from the most critical security challenges.”



LogRhythm SIEM is deployed by more than 100 governments across the world, enabling them to detect and respond to security threats and compliance violations with confidence. Leveraging LogRhythm’s SIEM platform enables government agencies in Romania to eliminate visibility gaps across IT and OT environments and advance their overall security posture and operations maturity.



“LogRhythm SIEM is continuously innovating and making improvements, so Romanian governments can meet the challenges of defending public sector data,” said Eley. “Ultimately, governments utilizing LogRhythm SIEM are gaining more than just a platform, they benefit from a reliable partner that works with them to help achieve their mission of keeping citizens safe.”



This announcement comes after LogRhythm’s recent partnership with Infinigate Group to transform cybersecurity accessibility in the United Kingdom & Ireland (UK&I) and Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). Its status as an official cybersecurity solution provider to Romanian governments builds on this recent cyber innovation in Europe, enabling more organizations to maximize their security intelligence, while simplifying the Security Operations Center (SOC) experience.





About the Romanian Government



The Government is the public authority of executive power that functions on the basis of the vote of confidence granted by Parliament, ensures the achievement of the country's domestic and foreign policy and that exercises the general leadership of public administration. The Government is appointed by the President of Romania on the basis of the vote of confidence granted to the Government by Parliament.





About LogRhythm



LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behaviour, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.



With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm



