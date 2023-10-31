Dozens Killed By Israeli Occupation Aircraft In Gaza Residential Square

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 31 (Petra) - Dozens of Palestinians were killed or injured on Tuesday after an Israeli occupation warplane struck an entire residential square in the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza.The densely populated residential square was entirely demolished, and a large number of bodies were recovered from under the rubble, said Palestinian sources.In the same context, a citizen and his son were martyred after their house was targeted near the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in the Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza.