Anders Sjögren New Chairman Of The Board Of Anoto


10/31/2023 6:02:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 31 October 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the“Company”) today announces that the board of Anoto has appointed Anders Sjögren as the new chairman.

Dennis Song, who was appointed as chairman on 10 October 2023, will remain as a board member of the Company.

