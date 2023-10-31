Philips India Ignites Festive Spirit with #HowIndiaCelebrates Campaign

(MENAFN- Avian We) The festive season is here, and it's time to illuminate every corner of India with the joyful spirit of our diverse culture. It's not just about the rituals and traditions; it's about how we express ourselves and enhance these moments with elegance and confidence. Philips India proudly introduces its latest festive campaign, #HowIndiaCelebrates, a celebration of the multitude of ways in which India commemorates its rich tapestry of festivals, emphasizing the integral role of Philips products in creating some iconic looks this season.



The campaign centres around embracing the multitude of hair types while showcasing the cultural vibrance of every individual. The brand has partnered with Voxxy Media to bring this campaign to life by onboarding 50+ prominent lifestyle influencers who inspire and make a statement to over 6 million consumers. By collaborating with influencers across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Kerala, and Udaipur, the campaign celebrates the cultural diversity of the nation. It highlights the versatility of the range of grooming products, empowering its audiences to express their style and become their fashion icon during this festive season.



Philips India is focusing on two crucial touchpoints within the realm of this campaign. From a product standpoint, the brand aims to display versatile features and the ease of use of its grooming products. It also emphasizes how grooming plays a vital role in enhancing one's appearance and contributing to a sense of self-assurance and pride during important cultural gatherings. The campaign highlights how the products facilitate personal care rituals that contribute to overall well-being and foster a sense of belonging during such special occasions. The campaign encourages women to confidently embrace their own sense of style in this journey, while Philips helps them achieve that with technology that actively cares for their hair.



Commenting on the new campaign, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, stated, “We are excited to announce the launch of our festive campaign #HowIndiaCelebrates featuring tailored styling and grooming products. Philips partners with regional hair stylists, experts and influencers, blending efforts across online and offline channels and maintaining a strong presence in Tier 2 and 3 cities, reaffirming their commitment to everyday well-being. Through this initiative, we harness the influence of India’s prominent fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and parenting influencers, amassing a collective audience of over 6 million. This campaign serves as a celebration of our nation's rich cultural diversity and underscores our enduring commitment to enhancing the well-being of our consumers.”



The campaign is live on across Philips’ social media channels of Philips India, involving prominent lifestyle bloggers such as Shubhna Agarwal, Aashi Sahni, Disha Goyal, Shreya Arora, as well as mommy bloggers like Priya Ahuja, Sweety Yadav and Gurishq.







