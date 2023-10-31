Sendquick Named Winner Of The Coveted Top Infosec Innovator Awards For 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Top Infosec Most Innovative Authentication Award Winner
SendQuick offers the SendQuick Conexa and its various MFA options
Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd
SendQuick Named Most Innovative in Authentication (Multi, Single or Two-Factor) in 11th Cyber Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards at CyberDefenseCon 2023 We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased.”
- Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte LtdSINGAPORE, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SendQuick Pte Ltd is proud to announce we have been named the winner for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine:
Most Innovative in Authentication (Multi, Single or Two-Factor)
“We are thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners in the 11th year of Cyber Defense Awards, during CyberDefenseCon 2023, where the Top Global CISOs exclusively gather by invitation only. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased,” said Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd.
SendQuick won in this category with its SendQuick Conexa , which comes with various multi-factor authentication options for all its users: Email OTP, Soft Token, Hard Token, Push OTP, Push Authentication, Digital ID login with Singpass or Yoti, FIDO2-capable Yubikey and passwordless biometric authentication.
“SendQuick embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
