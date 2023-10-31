Samsung launches eco-friendly trade-in program for home appliances

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, October 30 2023: Samsung Gulf Electronics has introduced the 'Trade in, Recycle and Save' campaign for its home appliances range to promote environmental sustainability as customers upgrade to the latest Samsung products. Available exclusively on Samsung.com, customers can get up to AED 2,000 in cashback rewards when they switch to eco-friendly appliances and recycle their old ones.



The 'Trade in, Recycle and Save' covers select Samsung washing machines, dishwashers & refrigerators, including the premium Bespoke range, which features custom panels allowing users to customise the type, colour, and material that matches their home and lifestyle. The campaign makes it easier for UAE families to upgrade their homes as they shift houses or adapt to a change in their home environment.



Samsung has partnered with Green Solutions for this initiative to ensure that every old appliance is collected and recycled properly, reducing electronic waste.

Samsung is taking the lead in creating a sustainable and connected lifestyle for customers. The company has expanded the use of recycled plastic, increased the application of eco-packaging, and accelerated the collection and recycling of e-waste. Additionally, by leveraging its technology expertise and innovation, Samsung has worked to boost product energy efficiency and improved product durability backed by industry-leading warranties.



This initiative contributes to Samsung's sustainability goals of accelerating the transition from a linear economy with one-time resource consumption to a circular economy that utilizes resources efficiently by reusing and recycling more.





