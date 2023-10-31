OIC Secretary-General Congratulates SESRIC on its 45th Anniversary

(MENAFN- OIC) OIC Secretary-General CongratJeddah, 30 October 2023



In his message to the 46th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), congratulated the SESRIC on its 45th anniversary as well as impressive achievements that the Centre has recorded since its inception. The message of H.E. the Secretary-General was delivered by Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs. The Secretary-General also used the occasion to once again congratulate the Republic of Turkiye on its 100th National Independence and wished her greater peace, development, and prosperity in the next 100 years.



The Secretary-General acknowledged that over the last 45 years, SESRIC has responded to the demand for research and training services in the various sectors, and steadily expanded the number of OIC countries benefiting from its programs. The scope of the SESRIC program of activities has also expanded to cover all pillars of the OIC’s work.



The Secretary-General also drew attention to the need to focus on specific areas that SESRIC should prioritize in its program of activities in the coming year. In this context, he highlighted the importance of fostering cooperation among the national economic research centers, increasing capacity-building activities for small-scale farmers, and developing youth employment generation programs.



The 46th Meeting of the SESRIC Board of Directors started on 30th October 2023, in Ankara, Turkiye, and it will conclude on 31st October 2023. The meeting is considering the budget and program of activities of the SESRIC for the year 2024.

ulates SESRIC on its 45th Anniversary



MENAFN31102023005338014459ID1107344033