Enterprise Mobility Security Market May See A Big Move | Symantec, Vmware, Air Watch Themarketpublicist

Major Players Covered: Symantec (United States), Mobile Iron (United States), VMware (United States), Air Watch (United States), Blackberry Limited (Canada), Citrix Systems (United States), Microsoft (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), IBM (United States), McAfee (United States)

According to AMA Research, the Global Enterprise Mobility Security market to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by by End Users (Banking/Insurance, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government), Device (Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets), Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), Software (Mobile Device Management, Mobile Content Management), Security (Device security, Network security, Identity and Access Management) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

Market Scope:

Enterprise Mobility Security, often referred to as Mobile Enterprise Security (MES), is a comprehensive set of strategies, technologies, and policies aimed at safeguarding an organization's data, networks, and resources in the context of mobile devices and remote access. In today's modern workforce, where employees often use smartphones, tablets, and laptops to access corporate data and services from various locations, enterprise mobility security is crucial. It encompasses measures such as secure device management, authentication, data encryption, and application security. This ensures that only authorized users can access sensitive information and that data remains protected during transit and storage. Enterprise Mobility Security solutions are designed to mitigate risks associated with mobile device vulnerabilities, unauthorized access, data breaches, and the increasing sophistication of cyber threats.

Market Drivers:

Changing Workforce Management

Need to Improve Decision Making Speed of Enterprises

Market Trends:

Bring your own Device is leading to Adoption of Security Systems

Adoption of Cloud Infrastructure

Challenges:

Unable to Switch Vendor Owing to Compliance Related Issues

Competitive Analysis of the Enterprise Mobility Security Market:

