stc welcomes new strategic partners to its “Qitaf” program

Kuwait City, 30 October 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced that it will be adding several new strategic partners for its ‘qitaf’ rewards program. The program aims to reward stc customers for their loyalty and support with amazing benefits that include merchant discounts, air miles, stc services, and more.



stc held a signing ceremony to commemorate the addition of the new strategic partners who included Talabat, Careem, Grand Cinemas, COFE App, Vinco, The Museum, House of X, and Venue 56. The signing ceremony was held at stc Head Office in the presence of Mr. Abdulaziz Al Duwaish - Marketing General Manager at stc, who represented the Company in this event along with the team who handled the agreements with the new strategic partners, along with representatives from each partner's executive team.



The celebratory event marked the official commencement of these partnerships, highlighting the mutual commitment to enhancing the offerings of the 'qitaf' rewards program for stc's loyal customers.



The ’qitaf’ rewards program enables stc customers to collect redeemable points by simply paying their postpaid bills or consuming the balance on their prepaid cards, where customers will receive 1 point for every 1KD spent. The new onboarded partners will not only diversify the options available to members but also underscore stc's commitment to continuously evolving and enriching the program. stc customers enrolled in the loyalty program can soon redeem their points for a selection of rewards from the program’s partners, including exclusive discounts, special offers, and unique experiences tailored to their preferences.



Commenting on the loyalty program, engineer Amer Atoui, Chief Consumer Officer at stc, said, “We introduced the ‘qitaf’ rewards program several years back as part of our customer-centric approach to rewarding our loyal customers for choosing stc as their preferred operator. This also strongly follows our ongoing objective of consistently focusing on methods to enhance our customers’ experience by providing exclusive offers and services that suit their lifestyle needs. Having said that, we are proud to welcome our new partners to the ‘qitaf’ rewards program and are confident in their capabilities of providing our customers with unique and exclusive benefits that will further elevate their experience with stc. Our commitment to excellence and innovation remains unwavering, and we look forward to the continued success and growth of the 'qitaf' rewards program in the years to come.



He added, “The addition of these esteemed partners is a reflection of our dedication to staying ahead of the curve and anticipating the needs and desires of our customers. As we continue to expand and diversify the 'qitaf' program, it is essential for us to collaborate with brands that resonate with our customers and align with our values. As we move forward, customers can expect even more exciting collaborations and benefits as we relentlessly pursue our mission to make 'qitaf' a truly rewarding loyalty program that adds value to the lifestyle choices of our valued customers.”





