Hydrogenpro ASA - Invitation To Q3 2023 Results Presentation

HydrogenPro ASA (OSE: HYPRO) will publish the financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Tuesday 7 November 2023 at 07:00 CET. The company will host a webcast presentation of the results the same day at 10:00 CET, followed by a Q&A session. Questions can be posted online during the presentation. Link to webcast:

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Jarle Dragvik. The report and presentation will be made available at

and

.

About HydrogenPro:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyser and supplies large scale green hydrogen technology & systems. The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

