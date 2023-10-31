$364.5 Billion Green Steel Market Trends, Top Companies And Growth At A 113.6% CAGR By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global green steel market size was valued at $200 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $364.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 113.6% from 2023 to 2032

The Green steel Market is made by forging steel without using fossil fuels. One way to lessen the carbon footprint of the steel sector is to use green hydrogen. In the future, green steel is anticipated to contribute significantly to attaining various nations' sustainable development goals by lowering carbon emissions. Green hydrogen, which is produced without the use of fossil fuels from renewable sources, is used to make green steel. The need for sustainable goods among consumers and manufacturers and growing international government efforts have greatly boosted the growth of the global raw steel industry.

Top Leading Companies: U.S. Steel Corporation, POSCO International, JFE Steel Corporation, Emirates Steel Arkan, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, Green Steel Group Inc., Arcelor Mittal, Nucor Corporation (Nucor Tubular Products), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., H2 Green Steel.

Increasing awareness of environmentally friendly steel manufacturing in various sectors such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing is expected to boost the green steel market growth The industry is also driven by market participants' increased investments in greenfield ventures, collaborations, and strategic alliances to increase the production of low carbon emission green steel.

The demand for green steel is driven by government assistance and investment in green steel manufacturing. For instance, in 2021, the Government of India announced the National Hydrogen Mission to support the country's energy transition goals across all industries. Furthermore, automotive units, such as BMW, in October 2021, announced to use of green steel (to be procured from a Swedish steel manufacturer, H2 Green Group) in their automobiles, with an intent to reduce up to 95% greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2025. Hence, such government assistance can increase the demand for the green steel market.

One of the most promising innovations in Green Steel production is the use of green hydrogen. Companies like HYBRIT (a joint venture between SSAB, LKAB, and Vattenfall) and H2 Green Steel are pioneering the use of green hydrogen produced using renewable energy sources. Green hydrogen, when used as a reducing agent, can replace carbon-based coke, dramatically reducing emissions. EAF technology, which utilizes scrap steel and electric energy, is gaining prominence in the Green Steel market. It eliminates the need for carbon-intensive blast furnaces, leading to a reduced carbon footprint.

The high cost of green hydrogen production, influenced by renewable energy and electrolysis prices, product performance, etc., is expected to restrain the growth of the green steel market in the coming years due to a lack of infrastructure on a global scale. Electrolysis costs are five times higher, or about $10.3/kg, compared to traditional hydrogen production methods, which cost between $1.5 and $2.3/kg. In addition, the Rocky Mountain Institute said the cost of producing hydrogen-based steel at scale is 20-30% higher than conventional technology, which could further reduce the ability to expand market revenues globally.

While green steel holds immense promise, it faces several challenges, including the high initial cost of implementing sustainable technologies, the need for a stable supply of green hydrogen, and potential resistance to change within the industry. Nevertheless, the long-term prospects for Green Steel are positive, with growing interest, investment, and technological advancements.

The Green Steel market represents a significant step towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for the steel industry. By reducing carbon emissions, minimizing environmental impact, and meeting the growing global demand for steel, Green Steel is poised to revolutionize the sector. As more governments, industries, and consumers embrace sustainability, the Green Steel market will continue to expand, contributing to a more sustainable and resilient global economy.

