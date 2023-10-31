Data Protection Software Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 18,500 Million By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Effective data management and security have become essential requirements for a wide range of industries, including businesses, educational institutions, banking sectors, and telecommunications facilities operating in various regions. Notably, North America is poised to play a significant role, with an expected contribution of USD 382 million, accounting for approximately 32% of the global data protection software market share by the end of 2022.

The global market for data protection software is currently estimated at USD 1,195 million in 2022, and it is forecasted to experience substantial growth, projecting a valuation of USD 18,500 million by the year 2032. This remarkable growth is set to unfold at an impressive CAGR of 31.5% during the period from 2022 to 2032 consistent evolution and development of data protection software over the past five years have played a pivotal role in expanding its market reach on a global scale.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:



Key Takeaways:

-North America is expected to generate USD 382 Million revenue in the global data protection software market.

-Data protection software for BFSI is expected to grow at a 33.6% CAGR by 2032.

-Small & midsize business to generate absolute $ opportunity of USD 10,500 Million.

Key Trends:

-The data security sub-segment is on a projected growth path, with an expected increase of 13.43%, surpassing USD 10.45 billion by the close of 2027. This is largely due to the forecast of a multi-billion-dollar market for data protection in security software, indicating an upward trajectory in the upcoming forecast period.

-Over the past decade, the utilization of cloud deployment has experienced significant growth. In 2021, approximately 44% of surveyed respondents affirmed that their organizations had embraced cloud-based solutions for data protection, with a notable focus on encryption provided by cloud service providers.

-Data protection software finds adoption across a wide spectrum of enterprises, spanning small, medium, and large organizations. The global expenditure on cybersecurity is expected to rise, which bodes well for the increased adoption of data protection tools among businesses.

-A survey conducted on the usage of data backup software within businesses revealed that about 91% of respondents rely on data backup tools. However, only 16% of those surveyed indicated that they use backups to safeguard their Software as a Service (SaaS) data.

-Regulatory measures and laws are playing a pivotal role in encouraging businesses to implement robust data privacy and protection solutions. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has harmonized existing data privacy laws within the European Union and came into effect in 2018, solidifying the need for comprehensive data protection practices.

Competition landscape:

Market players in data protection software business have mainly opted for growth oriented strategies which includes implementation rate of data privacy technologies. In addition, collaborations, mergers, digital promotion and continuous technical advancements in the aforementioned software hits the top position in their priority list. These strategies are helping the global players to expand their regional footprint and garner maximum market share by providing highly secured system.

Fact has provided detailed information about price points of top service providers of data protection software positioned across regions, implementation growth, and speculative technological growth in the recently published report.

Commvault, a global leader in data protection software market launched metallic SaaS-based data protection software in 2020 for Enterprise-ready data management systems in European region for core-backup and recovery features.

In 2019 beginning, IBM Corporation acquired REDHAT, an Open Source software provider for around USD 33 Billion with an aim to expertise in cloud computing.

Similar, recent developments related to companies offering in data protection software have been tracked by the team at Fact, which are available in the full report.

Key Companies Profiled:

-Commvault

-Microsoft Corporation

-IBM Corporation

-NetApp, Inc.

-Veeam Software

-Veritas Technologies

-Dell EMC

-Cloudian, Inc.

-Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

-Check Point Software Technologies

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key Questions Covered in Data Protection Software Market Report:

1. The report offers insight into the data protection software market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

2. The market study also highlights projected sales growth for data protection software market between 2022 and 2032.

3. Data protection software market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

4. Data protection software market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: