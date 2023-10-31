Compact Excavator Market Is Estimated To Account For A Revenue Of US$ 12.1 Billion By 2033 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)

The global compact excavator market is valued at US$ 8.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to account for a revenue of US$ 12.1 billion by the end of 2033. Global demand for compact excavators is forecasted to increase at 3.8% CAGR over the next ten years.

Compact excavators, also known as mini excavators, have become essential equipment in various industries, including construction, landscaping, agriculture, and utilities. These versatile machines offer excellent maneuverability and powerful digging capabilities in tight spaces, making them highly sought after in the market. In this blog post, we will delve into the dynamic world of the compact excavator market, highlighting its growth drivers, applications, technological advancements, and future prospects.

Overview of the Compact Excavator Market

Compact excavators have become essential equipment in construction, landscaping, and agricultural operations due to their compact size, maneuverability, and efficiency. These machines are designed to work in confined spaces, making them invaluable for urban construction projects. Key features of compact excavators include a hydraulic system, a rotating platform (or house), a boom, an arm, and an attachment for various tasks such as digging, trenching, and lifting. The market encompasses a wide range of models with varying sizes, capabilities, and attachments.

Key Takeaways:



Global compact excavator sales are forecast to surge at 3.8% CAGR through 2023.

By product type, zero tail swing segment will expand at 2.7% CAGR through 2033.

By end-use vertical, construction industry currently holds around 3/4th share of the market.

Based on motor type, diesel compact excavators segment holds 90% share of the market.

The United States will continue to remain a dominant compact excavator market.

Asia Pacific will emerge as a lucrative market for compact excavators through 2033. Compact excavator demand across China is set to rise at a steady pace through 2033.

Growth Drivers:



Rise in residential and non-residential construction projects will boost the compact excavator market.

Technological advancements in compact excavators will support market expansion.

Growing popularity of electric compact excavators is likely to boost sales.

Increasing government investments in developing and expanding public infrastructure will fuel demand. Increasing mining activities will create high demand for compact excavators.

Restraints:



Lack of technical knowledge and shortage of skilled operators are limiting market expansion. High cost of modern compact excavators is also limiting growth to some extent.

Current Industry News and Trends

: The ongoing trend of urbanization and the need for infrastructure development are driving the demand for compact excavators. Growing populations in urban areas require the construction of housing, commercial spaces, and transportation networks, all of which rely on compact excavators for excavation and groundwork.: Environmental concerns and emissions regulations have prompted manufacturers to develop electric compact excavators. These machines offer reduced noise levels, lower operating costs, and zero emissions, making them suitable for indoor construction and urban areas with strict environmental regulations.: Compact excavators are increasingly equipped with advanced technology features such as GPS guidance systems, telematics, and remote monitoring. These technologies improve precision, productivity, and machine maintenance, allowing operators to work more efficiently.: Hybrid compact excavators that combine electric and diesel power are gaining popularity. These machines provide the benefits of reduced emissions and increased fuel efficiency while maintaining the ability to work in remote locations without access to electrical power.: Manufacturers are focusing on developing a wide range of attachments for compact excavators to enhance their versatility. Attachments for tasks like drilling, mulching, and lifting expand the scope of applications for these machines, making them indispensable on job sites.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players are investing heavily in research and development to implement new structures in compact excavators. They are launching new advanced products to expand their customer base.

Advancements in automations and research are enabling manufacturers to develop compact excavators that are unmanned and act like robotic vehicles to handle demanding compacting and construction tasks.

For instance,



In December 2020 , AB Volvo launched the VOLVO ECR25 ELECTRIC excavator. In May 2022, JCB India introduced JCB 19C-1E, an all-electric compact excavator. With a clear emphasis on safety and productivity, JCB's system safely segregates all controls as a subordinate safety system.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact. MR



Sany Group

Nagano Industry Co.

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Doosan Bobcat Inc.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

JCB Inc.

Case Construction Equipment

Bharat Earth Movers

KATO Works

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Volvo Construction Equip.

Kubota Corp.

Kobelco Construction Machinery U.S.A. Inc.

Deere & Company

Cukurova Ziraat

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery

Terex Caterpillar

More Valuable Insights on the Compact Excavator Market

In the up-to-date study, Fact offers a detailed study of the global compact excavator market for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. This study also highlights key drivers impacting the sales of compact excavators through detailed segmentation as follows:

Product Type:



Tail Swing Zero Tail Swing

Motor Type:



Electric Diesel

Operating Weight:



Less than 4000 lbs

4000 to 10,000 lbs More than 10,000 lbs

End-Use Vertical:



Construction

Mining

Forestry & Agriculture Others

Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Compact Excavator Market Report



What is the projected value of the compact excavator market in 2023?

At what rate will the global compact excavator market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the development of the compact excavator market?

Which region is expected to lead in the global compact excavator market from 2023 to 2033?

Which are the factors driving the compact excavator market during the forecast period? What is the expected market value of the compact excavator market during the forecast period?

