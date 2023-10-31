Milk Frother Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of Around 5.9% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Global sales of milk frothers stood at a valuation of US$ 347.2 million at the end of 2021. Forecasts are that the global milk frother market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% and reach a value of US$ 645.4 million by the end of 2032.

Swiss design and architecture of milk frothers enjoy an excellent reputation worldwide. Manufacturers combine clear, expressive forms with fine materials with exceptional manufacturing precision and uncompromising workmanship, creating interior furnishings whose power, charisma, and authenticity act as a growth driver for the milk frother market. Its tactile quality makes an eye-catching product as compared to traditional milk frothing techniques.

Key Trends:

1. Growing Demand for Specialty Coffee and Beverages: The rising popularity of specialty coffee and beverages, such as cappuccinos, lattes, and macchiatos, contributed to an increased demand for milk frothers. Consumers were looking for ways to recreate cafe-style beverages at home, driving the sales of milk frothers.

2. Increased Focus on Home Brewing: With the growth of the home brewing trend, people were seeking tools and appliances that allowed them to create coffee shop-quality drinks in the comfort of their homes. Milk frothers provided an essential component for achieving this goal.

3. Variety of Frothing Technologies: The market witnessed a variety of frothing technologies, including handheld frothers, electric frothers, and steam wand frothers. Manufacturers were innovating to offer different frothing options to cater to various consumer preferences.

4. Emphasis on Convenience and Ease of Use: Consumers were seeking milk frothers that were easy to use and clean. Manufacturers were focusing on developing user-friendly products with intuitive controls and easy-to-clean components.

5. Design and Aesthetics: Milk frothers started to come in sleek and stylish designs that could complement modern kitchen aesthetics. Brands were offering products that not only functioned well but also looked visually appealing.

6. Integration with Smart Technology: Some brands began exploring smart technology integration, allowing users to control milk frothing settings through smartphone apps or other smart devices. This trend was in line with the broader growth of smart kitchen appliances.



Competitive landscape:

Breville Group Limited, JURA Inc, Glen Dimplex Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Melitta Group Management GmbH & Co. KG, Nestlé SA, Glen Dimplex Group, and Sunbird Technology Development Co., Limited are some of the top companies in the milk frother market.

Milk frother brands from the top two tiers have started collaborating with small-scale manufacturers who have a more local customer base and advanced technology. The price point of automatic milk frothers plays a vital role in catching consumers' attention, and most manufacturers are focusing on reducing packaging and supply chain costs to reduce the product's final cost.

Fact has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by key suppliers of milk frothers, along with a detailed overview of the milk frother market analysis by type/power source, including SWOT analysis and sales generated from target products.

Segmentation of Milk Frother Industry Survey:



By Type/Power Source:



Manual Milk Frothers



Automatic Milk Frothers





Plug-in/Electric Milk Frothers

Battery-powered Milk Frothers

By End User:



Household/Residential Milk Frothers



Commercial/HORECA Milk Frothers





Hotels





Full-Service Restaurants





Fast Food Outlets/Quick Service Restaurants





Caterers





Cafeteria

Others

By Sales Channel:



Offline Sales of Milk Frothers





Convenience Stores





Departmental Stores





Homeware/Gift Stores





Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Others



Online Sales of Milk Frothers





e-Commerce Websites

Company Websites

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact report on the Demand of Milk Frother make a difference?

. The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

. The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

. The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

. Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

. Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

. Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Milk Frother Market

. Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

. Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

