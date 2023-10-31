Mobile Device As A Service Market Size To Reach USD 748.02 Billion By 2030 | Report By IMR Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview:

The Global Mobile Device as a Service Market size is expected to grow from USD 56.02 billion in 2022 to USD 748.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 38.26 % during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The Mobile Device as a Service (MDaaS) market is a rapidly evolving segment of the technology industry that offers businesses and consumers a flexible and cost-effective way to access and manage mobile devices. Under the MDaaS model, organizations can lease mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, along with associated services like technical support and device management, on a subscription basis. This approach addresses the increasing demand for up-to-date, high-performance mobile devices while simplifying device procurement, management, and lifecycle maintenance.

Top Key Players for Mobile Device as a Service Market:

Apple (US), Hewlett Packard (US), Lenovo (China), Dell Technologies (US), Computacenter (UK), Microsoft (US), Cisco (US), CompuCom (US), 3stepIT (Finland), Telia Company (Sweden), CHG MERIDIAN (Germany), Atea Global Services (Latvia), CSi leasing (US), Econocom (France), GreenFlex (France), GRENKE (Germany), Excellence IT (UK), Foxway (Sweden), and other major players.

Get An Exclusive Sample Of The Mobile Device as a Service Market Report At This Link (Get The Higher Preference For Corporate Email ID): –

Market Dynamics and Factors for Mobile Device as a Service Market:

Market Driver:

A prominent driver of the MDaaS market is the ever-accelerating pace of technological innovation in the mobile device industry. Mobile devices are continuously evolving, with new models and features being released at a rapid rate. Keeping up with this pace of change can be challenging and costly for businesses. MDaaS addresses this challenge by offering subscribers the latest devices as part of their service package. This allows organizations to access cutting-edge technology without the need for significant upfront capital investments, enabling them to stay competitive and agile in a fast-moving digital landscape.

Market Opportunity:

A significant market opportunity for MDaaS lies in catering to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). While large enterprises have been early adopters of MDaaS due to their resources and scale, SMBs represent a substantial, untapped market with considerable growth potential. Many SMBs lack the IT infrastructure and financial means to purchase and manage large quantities of mobile devices. MDaaS offers them an affordable and streamlined solution to equip their workforce with up-to-date devices. By tailoring MDaaS packages to meet the specific needs and budgets of SMBs, service providers can tap into this market and drive substantial growth.

Key Chapter Will Be Provided In The Report



Patent Analysis

Regulatory Framework

Technology Roadmap

BCG Matrix

Heat Map Analysis

Price Trend Analysis Investment Analysis

Request a customization on the report @

Segmentation Analysis of the Mobile Device as a Service Market:

By Device Type



Desktops

Laptops

Tablets Smartphones & Peripherals

By Offering



Hardware

Software Services

By End User



IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government Others

Regional Analysis In Mobile Device as a Service Market

Due to the vast workforce employed in the IT and telecommunications sector as well as the significant number of businesses present in the region, the market in the Asia Pacific is predicted to experience notable expansion over the forecast period. Along with these, it is anticipated that rising internet penetration will support market expansion in the region in the future. The World Bank reports that in 2019, 35.331 percent of South Asia's total population used the internet, a significant rise from 18.785 % in 2018. Furthermore, the market in North America is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period as a result of the region's early embrace of technologies like IoT and cloud computing as well as the rising demand for mobile devices across a variety of business verticals.

By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Rest of Eastern Europe)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Israel, South Africa) South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA

Inquire Before Purchase: –

Key Industry Development In The Mobile Device as a Service Market

In April 2021 , Lenovo Group Limited's Intelligent Devices Group in North America declared that it has developed a new device-as-a-service offering developed to meet the requirements of small and medium-sized businesses.

In August 2020, CompuCom and Office Depot collaborated to offer a suite of IT hardware and service offerings for small and mid-sized businesses to support their remote workplaces. Companies with between 50 and 1,500 users can access a range of services, including remote IT support, on-site hardware and software repair, and eco-friendly disposal of IT equipment.

Key Benefits Of The Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Mobile Device as a Service industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Mobile Device as a Service market share.The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2023 to 2030 to highlight the Mobile Device as a Service market growth scenario.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.The report provides a detailed Mobile Device as a Service market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

Acquire the Report: –

About us:

Introspective Market Research ( introspectivemarketresearch ) is a visionary research consulting firm dedicated to assist our clients grow and have a successful impact on the market. Our team at IMR is ready to assist our clients flourish their business by offering strategies to gain success and monopoly in their respective fields. We are a global market research company, specialized in using big data and advanced analytics to show the bigger picture of the market trends. We help our clients to think differently and build better tomorrow for all of us. We are a technology-driven research company, we analyze extremely large sets of data to discover deeper insights and provide conclusive consulting. We not only provide intelligence solutions, but we help our clients in how they can achieve their goals.

Contact us:

Introspective Market Research

3001 S King Drive,

Chicago, Illinois

60616 USA

Ph no: +1 773 382 1049

Email :

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook