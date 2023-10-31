Air Filtration Media Market Worth $5,347.6 Million By 2026 | Growing At CAGR Of 5.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The air filtration media market is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% forecast by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global air filtration media market size is expected to reach $5,347.6 million in 2026, from $3,573.0 million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.

The Air Filtration Media Market has witnessed an unprecedented demand in recent years, due to increased concerns about high efficiency and productivity, especially in the HVAC industry. Moreover, factors such as the increase in number of manufacturing industries and surge in awareness about air pollution boost the adoption of air filter media. However, the air filtration media market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage and is expected to witness significant growth in the future. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to economic growth and improvement in access to advanced technologies in these regions.

Top Leading Companies: Permatron Corporation, Johns Manville, Berry, Sandler, Elta Group, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Clean & Science, Cabot Corporation, P. H. Glatfelter Company, H&V, Lydall, AIM Nonwovens And Interiors Private Limited, Innovatec, DONALDSON COMPANY, INC, Air filters, Inc., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., HVDS, Superior Felt And Filtration, LLC, Irema, 3M, Toray.

Air pollution poses serious health risks, including respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, and even premature death. This has prompted governments, industries, and individuals to take air quality seriously. As a result, the air filtration media market has experienced robust growth in recent years. However, high product and installation costs restrict market growth. Furthermore, there is a decline in the new construction of coal power plants. This reduced the demand for the air filters media used in the power manufacturing sector, thereby restraining the air filtration media market growth during the forecast period.

The HVAC segment dominates the market after the transportation segment due to wide demand for machinery, construction, metal, and plastic industries. There is high demand for the air purifier in the fast-emerging economies such as India and China, owing to the presence of several local and regional manufacturers. Such factors fuel the adoption of air filter media globally. These are commonly used in residential HVAC systems and are an economical choice for basic particle filtration. These filters have a larger surface area and are more efficient than flat-panel filters, making them a popular choice for commercial applications.

Innovations in air filtration media are expected to continue, enhancing filter efficiency and durability while reducing energy consumption. The market is also moving towards more sustainable options, with a focus on reusable and recyclable filter materials. As air quality concerns are not limited to a single region, the air filtration media market will continue to grow globally. Developing countries are experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization, increasing the demand for air filtration systems.

This report discusses various aspects of the market. In recent times, various air filter media are being used in the pharmaceutical and logistics industries. Based on media type, the spun bond segment with its long-range operation capabilities contributes to the largest share in 2018. Furthermore, based on end user, in 2018, the commercial segment was the highest revenue contributor across the globe, owing to the features which offer high durability. This in turn is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

The Aftermarket segment has the highest share in the air filtration media market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In terms of usage, the disposable is expected to offer the highest market share in the coming years. Moreover, rise industrialization is expected to contribute lucrative growth opportunities to small manufacturers across the globe.

The air filtration media industry is an essential player in the quest for clean and healthy air. As concerns over air quality continue to rise, this market is positioned for steady growth, with innovations in technology and a commitment to sustainability driving its expansion. With its critical role in improving public health and environmental conditions, the air filtration media market is a beacon of hope for a healthier, cleaner future.

