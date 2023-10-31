Venture Forge Awarded 2023 Amazon Ads Partner Award, Challenger Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Venture Forge Management Team

Venture Forge Logo

Venture Forge recognised as Challenger Award winner (EMEA)

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Venture Forge is excited to announce it is a recipient of one of the 2023 Amazon Ads Partner Awards, which recognize companies around the world that are driving advertising innovation and delivering exemplary results for their clients.The award recipients were announced at the Partner Awards gala during unBoxed, Amazon Ads' annual advertising conference. The Partner Awards were established to recognise and amplify Amazon Ads partners who developed creative campaigns and innovative solutions that engaged audiences and drove measurable results for brands.Reflecting on this outstanding achievement, Andrew Banks, CEO of Venture Forge, says "Being presented with this award is a testament to our team's passion, innovation, and commitment to Amazon Advertising success for our clients. We're honoured to be recognised by Amazon. Our focus has always been to ensure success for our clients. We're proud of the results we've achieved, and this award highlights our dedication”.This year's Partner Awards were more competitive than ever, with the awards expanding globally for the first time and with the introduction of new categories, including Creative Brand Building, Global Expansion, and the Challenger category-which celebrates brands that were able to deliver results on a limited budget. Judges from Kantar, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), and Amazon Ads evaluated campaigns from applicants across 26 countries before naming 30 global finalists. During the gala on October 23, Amazon Ads announced the 10 winning campaigns-including Venture Forge for the Challenger category.The Challenger category recognises partners that supported success by surpassing their clients' business objectives despite resource limitations, using creative thinking to deliver campaigns that would maximise impact.The Amazon Ads Partner Network is a global community of agencies and tech providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals using Amazon Ads products. The Partner Network enables partners to further develop their capabilities, engage more deeply with Amazon Ads, and grow their businesses.“Amazon Ads partners help drive innovation through the products and services they create and the bespoke campaigns they develop for advertisers,” said Teresa Uthurralt, Director of Partner Development.“They deeply understand online retail and media and are leveraging insights, automation, and creativity to deliver results for brands. The Partner Awards provide a spotlight on the inventive campaigns and measurable results that our global partners are driving for brands of all sizes and across all verticals, and we thank the finalists and winners for delivering unparalleled value for our collective customers.”Founded in 2018 by Andrew Banks, former Head of E-Commerce at Matalan, Venture Forge is the UK's most valued, trusted and respected Amazon partner for brands across the globe, working with major brands from Strix, Kodak and Crafters Companion. Boasting a cumulative experience of over 20 years with major Amazon brands, the team at Venture Forge brings a wealth of expertise to the table. They are specialists in amplifying consumer brand sales, revenue, and market dominance on Amazon. For more information about Venture Forge, visit or follow them on LinkedIn.Media Contact:Whitney Griffiths,Marketing Manager at Venture Forge,

Whitney Griffiths

Venture Forge



Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn