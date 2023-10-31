TOURPLAN EMBRACES NEW ERA OF LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF CRAIG GRAY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The journey from a New Zealand startup to a global enterprise with clients spread across 70 countries is nothing short of remarkable” - Craig Gray, TourplanCHRISTCHURCH , NEW ZEALAND, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Tourplan, the global leader in tour operator and destination management company software solutions, announced the appointment of Craig Gray as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Effective 1 November 2023, Gray will succeed Peter Trumic, who has provided 35 years of distinguished leadership to the company.



Craig Gray is uniquely qualified for this pivotal role, with 32 years in the travel technology sector. His comprehensive knowledge of Tourplan's international operations has been demonstrated through his stewardship of their five regional offices in his prior role as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Peter Trumic, while stepping down as CEO, remains integral to Tourplan's future. He will assume an executive position focusing on strategic project delivery and will continue to serve on the board of directors.



This leadership transition is a culmination of a long-term succession strategy, reflecting Tourplan's commitment to continuity and a strong growth trajectory. The broader executive team, led by Gray, is poised to embrace the challenges and opportunities of a resurgent tourism industry and the expanding confluence of tourism and technology.



Speaking on the transition, Peter Trumic remarked, "Tourplan's culture of quality, performance and respect for all our stakeholders – our clients and our staff - will remain central to who we are and what we do."



New CEO of Tourplan, Craig Gray shared, "Taking on the mantle of CEO for Tourplan is both an honour and a tremendous responsibility. The journey from a New Zealand startup to a global enterprise with clients spread across 70 countries is nothing short of remarkable. At our core we have a fantastic global team of talented, innovative professionals who value our culture, caring deeply about providing great software and customer experiences. I am excited to build on this foundation, ensuring that Tourplan remains at the forefront of innovation and value creation in the tourism sector."



Craig Gray's association with Tourplan began in 1991. He has since held diverse leadership roles across Europe, South Africa, and Asia Pacific, culminating in his last position as the Chief Commercial Officer at Tourplan's New Zealand headquarters.



