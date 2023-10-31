Carbon Prepreg Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 11.6% By 2032 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for carbon prepreg, which was valued at 4.9 billion dollars in 2021, is expected to grow to 15.7 billion dollars by 2032, a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032.

The Epoxy-based Carbon Prepreg Resin type is anticipated to generate the largest revenue during the forecast period of 2022–2032, expanding at a CAGR of over 13%.A rise in the use of carbon prepreg for different automotive parts including wheel arches, brake ducts, splitters, and even engine components to make a bike or car more lightweight and efficient is one of the main income drivers that affects carbon prepreg demand.

Key Properties of Carbon Prepreg:

Carbon prepreg is known for its outstanding properties, making it a preferred choice in various industries:



High Strength-to-Weight Ratio: Carbon prepreg offers excellent tensile strength and stiffness while being exceptionally lightweight, making it ideal for weight-critical applications.

Corrosion Resistance: Carbon fibers do not corrode, enhancing the durability and lifespan of structures and components.

Temperature Resistance: Carbon prepreg can withstand high temperatures, making it suitable for use in aerospace and automotive components exposed to extreme conditions.

Low Thermal Expansion: Its low coefficient of thermal expansion minimizes dimensional changes due to temperature fluctuations. Design Flexibility: Carbon prepreg is highly moldable, allowing for complex shapes and designs.

Key Takeaways from the Study

. Carbon Prepreg Market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2021. According to Fact, Carbon Prepreg Market revenue would increase 3.2X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 15.7 Bn in 2032.

. In terms of Product/Resin Type, Epoxy Resin is projected to account for the highest projected CAGR of over 9.8%. in FY 2017 to 2021 & a CAGR of over 13.0% from 2022 to the end of the forecast (2032).

. In terms of application, Aerospace & Defence accounted for the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the historical period.

. US is the dominant country in the Carbon Prepreg Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 2.7 Bn. Behind the U.S., the market in U.K. is expected to register an absolute dollar growth of US$ 706.0 Mn.

The Carbon Prepreg market suffered during Covid-19, due to the deferral of operations in 2020. Following the economic recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for Carbon Prepreg started to pick pace. During Covid-19, the aerospace and defence industry's production slowed down. For instance, the CFRP-heavy A350 developed by Airbus SE being manufactured 12 times a month before the pandemic which came down to 5 times a month, while the production of the 787 Dreamliner dropped from 14 to 6 times a month.

Competitive Landscape:

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. The companies in Carbon Prepreg market are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies. The Tier 2 Players in the market are targeting to increase their Carbon Prepreg market share.

Some of the recent developments in the Carbon Prepreg market are :



In February 2020 World first bike with carbon fibre frame, subframe, swingarms and rims was launched by Ducati motor holding S.p.A, named as Ducati Superleggera V4. In May 2019, General Motors collaborated with Japan based company Teijin for producing world's first application of carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP) in its high production vehicle. The CFRTP material is been used for the boot bed of GM's Premium offering GMC Sierra Denial 1500 and GMC Sierra AT4 1500 pickup.

Key Companies Covered



Chemical Computing Group ULC

ACP Composites Inc

Hexcel Corporation

Lingol Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay SA

Toray Industries

Gurit Holding AG

Mitsubishi Rayon Co Park Aerospace Corp

Market Segmentation:

· By Resin Type :



Epoxy

Phenolic

Bismaleidmide Thermoplastics

· By Application :



Aerospace & Defence

Sports & Leisure

Automotive

Wind Other Applications

· By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

Future Trends:

Looking ahead, several trends are likely to shape the carbon prepreg market:



Sustainable Materials: Increased emphasis on sustainability will drive the development of carbon prepreg with recycled and bio-based materials.

Automotive Electrification: The shift to electric vehicles will boost the use of carbon prepreg to compensate for the weight of batteries and enhance vehicle efficiency.

Advanced Manufacturing Techniques: Additive manufacturing (3D printing) and automation will further improve the production and customization of carbon prepreg components. Aerospace Innovation: Ongoing aerospace innovations, such as supersonic and hypersonic flight, will require advanced materials like carbon prepreg.

The carbon prepreg market continues to evolve and expand its applications across various industries. The material's remarkable properties, coupled with a growing emphasis on sustainability and light-weighting, ensure a promising future for carbon prepreg in industries ranging from aerospace to automotive and beyond. Innovations in production methods and a focus on environmental responsibility will be pivotal in shaping the future of this dynamic market.

