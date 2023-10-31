US stocks rebound, Fed and Apple earnings on the horizon

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Stock futures in the US opened positively today, with investor risk appetite improving, but remained near a multi-month low. Tensions in the Middle East could remain a source of risks although current developments were mostly anticipated.

Traders’ attention could turn to the Federal Reserve which is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Wednesday. While inflation remains above the 2% target, PCE data came up as expected. Given that rising interest rates continue to weigh on the market’s performance, investors could gauge the Federal Reserve’s language regarding the path in monetary policy, which could drive expectations and performance.

Investors could continue to react to company earnings publication this week. However, Apple could remain the highlight of this week as traders monitor the performance of the technology sector. In this regard, earnings from Alphabet and others have fueled some volatility last week.

The energy sector could remain under pressure as traders continue to see volatile energy prices since the beginning of the month. Economic and geopolitical concerns could continue to affect the market and oil demand estimates.





