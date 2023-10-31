GCC stocks rebound, risks remain

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets maintained positive performances today. Earnings and local economic conditions supported local markets while attention turns to the Federal Reserve this week.

The Dubai stock market rebounded to a certain extent today as concerns about geopolitical tensions remain stable. While the market remains above this month’s low, it continues to see volatility and uncertainty. Traders could remain cautious in the face of the regional tensions and the approaching Federal Reserve’s meeting this week. At the same time, strong local fundamentals could continue to support the market.

The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded as well after hitting a low for the year last week. The main index could remain exposed to the volatility in oil prices as well as the uncertainty around the tensions in the region.

The Qatari stock market rebounded strongly after a string of losses that spanned almost three months. However, it could remain exposed to new price corrections as traders react to the developments in the region as well as company earnings.

The Saudi stock market extended its rebound thanks to company earnings. However, it could come under pressure as caution could dominate ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting.





