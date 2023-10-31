FIFA bans former Spanish soccer chief for misbehavior at Women's World Cup final

(MENAFN) In a significant move, FIFA has declared a three-year ban on Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish soccer federation, prohibiting his participation in both national and international soccer activities. This decision comes as a result of Rubiales' violation of a specific article within FIFA's disciplinary code and is notably connected to his behavior during the Women's World Cup final held in Australia. The incident in question unfolded following Spain's triumphant 1-0 victory over England on August 20, and it revolves around a highly-publicized moment during the post-match trophy ceremony.



In a video and photographic footage that rapidly circulated in the media, Rubiales was seen kissing the Spanish player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips, seemingly without her consent. This unwarranted display of affection raised concerns and drew significant attention both within the soccer community and the broader public. In the aftermath of the incident, Rubiales asserted that the kiss had been consensual. However, Hermoso vehemently refuted his claim, issuing a statement that provided clarity on her perspective of the situation.



In her statement, Hermoso emphasized that she had never given her consent for the kiss, and further, she emphasized that she had no intention of lifting the president into the air, a claim made by Rubiales. Her statement shed light on the importance of respecting her word and the need for an accurate representation of the events. Moreover, she called upon the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) to put in place the necessary protocols to safeguard the rights of players. Hermoso's statement underlined the crucial role of representative figures associated with the national team, who should consistently project values of equality and respect across all aspects of the sport.



The incident involving Rubiales and Hermoso prompted a broader conversation about the conduct and behavior of officials and their role in representing national teams. It served as a reminder of the significance of maintaining high standards of professionalism, respect, and conduct within the realm of soccer. As FIFA takes this action against Rubiales, it signals the organization's commitment to upholding disciplinary codes and ensuring that such incidents are addressed and appropriate measures are taken to maintain the integrity and values of the sport.

