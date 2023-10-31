Australia withdraws 2034 FIFA World Cup bid, concentrating on other football events

(MENAFN) Australia has officially withdrawn its bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, paving the way for Saudi Arabia to likely become the host nation. This decision by Football Australia was influenced by the Asian Football Confederation's (AFC) support for Saudi Arabia's bid earlier in October. Despite initial interest in a joint bid with Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, the support from Indonesia shifted towards Saudi Arabia.



In an official statement, Football Australia announced that they had thoroughly considered the opportunity to bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup and, after weighing various factors, decided against pursuing the bid. Instead, they are focusing their efforts on securing the hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2026 Women's Asian Cup.



Football Australia expressed confidence in their ability to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, the oldest women's international competition globally. Additionally, they plan to welcome the world's top football teams for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. This decision reflects Australia's growing prominence in international sports, having successfully co-hosted the Women's World Cup and with plans to host the 2032 Summer Olympics in Brisbane, Queensland.



The withdrawal of Australia's bid for the 2034 World Cup marks a strategic shift towards focusing on other major football events and aligning their efforts with regional opportunities and priorities.

