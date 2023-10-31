Officers arrest 42-year-old man following assaulting San Francisco Church

(MENAFN) A 42-year-old man from Concord, California, was apprehended by the California Highway Patrol officers in Martinez, located east of San Francisco, following a 30-minute pursuit. This arrest came after the man allegedly knocked a parishioner unconscious inside the Saints Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood during a Sunday evening mass, according to San Francisco Assistant Police Chief David Lazar. The suspect now faces charges including attempted murder, unlawful possession of an explosive device, and other related crimes.



The incident at the church escalated after the man was reprimanded for not consuming the consecrated host at Communion, according to Peter Marlow, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Archdiocese. In response to being confronted, the assailant struck a parishioner in the head, causing him to lose consciousness. Following the assault, the man brandished a knife as he exited the church, leading responding officers on a pursuit through the city's streets.



During the chase, a few blocks away from the church, the fleeing suspect reportedly hurled a pipe bomb at officers, causing a detonation that produced flames. He then proceeded to throw a second, larger bomb before crossing the Bay Bridge. Fortunately, the officers involved were unharmed. The pursuit was eventually taken over by the California Highway Patrol officers, who apprehended the man after he crashed his vehicle.

MENAFN31102023000045015682ID1107343916