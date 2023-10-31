(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Quattroporte Turns 60







With six generations of cars, this luxury saloon has straddled motoring history as the ideal interpretation of Maserati exclusivity

30, October 2023 – On 30 October 1963, the Turin Motor Show – then one of the biggest motoring events in the world – opened the doors to its 45th edition. At the Maserati stand, the Quattroporte made its debut. Today marks the 60th anniversary of the luxury saloon destined to trace new pathways for six generations of motorists.



A celebration that recalls some of major milestones of the Modena brand, as Quattroporte is one of the greatest expressions of the House of the Trident. From stylistic leaps to innovations and technical developments, Quattroporte encapsulates a journey into one of the most exclusive parts of motoring. This luxury sports saloon has long served a specific cross-section of society behind the wheel and launched a new automotive segment.



As with so many other iconic cars that have been a sign of their times, ever since its debut in the early 1960s the Quattroporte has garnered acclaim and has inspired successive generations. This is a product that has been able to reinvent itself with no fear of pushing the envelope, one faithful to the pursuit of excellence in design and performance. With over a century of history and more than 75,000 Quattroporte models produced, Maserati has created a car able to be constantly innovative whilst remaining unchanged over the years.

Brought about as a result of intuition and the audacity of the Italian marque, the first-generation Quattroporte was a pioneer, featuring a roaring 8-cylinder racing-derived engine which was enhanced by a dynamic yet elegant design and a refined interior.

Positioned over the years as a“living room on the move,” or a“limousine with a racing spirit,” the initial version could reach 230 km/h. A majestic car with extremely welcoming spaces and regal allure, Quattroporte has always been accustomed to the limelight and was destined to generate a fortunate lineage of cars that can still surprise to this day.



It is representative of the passion and talent of all those involved in the project over the years – Frua plotted the initial curvature, followed by other masters including Bertone, Giugiaro, Gandini, and Pininfarina, through to the Maserati Centro Stile, home to the latest and current generation of Quattroporte. An entire family of technicians, mechanics, test drivers, and designers took it from the blueprints to the road. Quattroporte has long been and still remains the jewel in the crown of the Modena company's intense story and in the professional lives of so many people.



While the second-generation Quattroporte was a more daring and less memorable attempt, the Quattroporte III – in the hands of De Tomaso – marked a resounding success; followed by a new challenge that was fully overcome toward the end of the intense 1990s; then by a model that severed ties with the past while remaining faithful to its winning formula as did the multi-award-winning 2003 generation, and that – with the sixth-generation – has taken to the stage once again in its most modern version years later. After all the restyling, progress in engineering, changes in corporate structure, and the countless models produced, this saloon has retained its potent approach to exclusivity.



In the garages of the most discerning motorists, of kings and princes, in the background of memorable films (having been featured in more than 60 productions), photographed on red carpets or accompanying the highest-ranking officials at events, and beloved by the most significant VIPs in numerous industries, Quattroporte was a mainstay of the automotive landscape in the 20th century and remains so in the new millennium. Sixty years later and after travelling innumerable miles, it continues its journey as an undisputed star of its times.



Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO:“Quattroporte is Maserati's history. A car that tells our story and has prestigiously represented us in the world of saloon cars, for over half a century. Since 1963, it has chronicled the evolution of one of the most beloved and appreciated Maserati models, inaugurating a segment that had previously been uncharted territory. A car that has succeeded in reinventing itself every time without ever losing its identity, in adapting to the passage of time, to changes in society, to advancements in technology and industry, and to trends, it has become the choice of our most select clientele, as well as the world of entertainment and for the international establishment. It's a source of pride for us and an acknowledgement of the distinctively Italian character that Maserati has always aimed to export around the world with its creations. Now as before, Quattroporte remains our flagship, synonymous with a unique luxury. It's appreciated for its refinement, attention to detail, superior performance, quality, and enveloping spaciousness – all of this combined with its timeless stylistic touch – has made Quattroporte eternal.”