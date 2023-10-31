STOREDOT's EXTREME FAST CHARGING BATTERY CELLS SHOW NO ADDITIONAL DEGRADATION WHEN COMPARED TO SLOW CHARGING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



StoreDot confirms that its extreme fast charging (XFC) battery cells have been tested under various charging scenarios replicating real-world charging patterns

Results show that compared to standard slow charging, extreme fast charging does not degrade the cells, even after 1000 consecutive

XFC cycles

StoreDot's XFC chemistry minimizes fast charging-related battery degradation and opens the door to a safer, faster, worry-free EV charging experience StoreDot continues to enhance its path towards OEM commercialization and remains on target for mass production readiness of '100in5' cells next year delivering at least 100 miles, or 160 kms of range in just 5 minutes of charging

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StoreDot , the pioneer in extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, has confirmed that its silicon dominant extreme fast charging (XFC) battery cells have successfully passed an extended set of charging profile tests.

The results show that consecutive extreme fast charging conditions did not degrade StoreDot's cells, even after 1000 consecutive XFC cycles – a result that proves the unique characteristics of StoreDot's 100in5 technology.

StoreDot's XFC battery cells show no additional degradation when compared to slow charging

In full cycle charge tests, emulating real-world use case, XFC was applied from 10% to 80% of the charge in 10 minutes, with the remaining charging cycle from 0-10% and 80-100% performed with slower (1C) charging. In parallel, these silicon battery cells were also tested for full slow charging cycles from 0% to 100%, and also achieved a similar cycle life performance.

Despite each cycle applying XFC for most of the charge (i.e., 70%), the cells demonstrated no additional degradation -- a result that is on a par with cells that were slow charged from 0-100%, emulating the common use case of levels 1 or 2 charging.

Today's milestone reaffirms StoreDot's commitment to deliver an extreme fast charging battery solution that eliminates range and charging anxiety with the ability to extreme fast charge every time. The landmark also further enhances its path to EV OEM commercialization and advances its mission to be the category leader in faster, safer and worry-free EV charging.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO "This remarkable accomplishment underscores our commitment to developing cutting-edge technology that is not only extremely fast but also highly durable. The tests safely delivered the charging speed that consumers demand with the best range, whilst preserving the longevity of the vehicle's battery cells -- a crucial combination in reducing users' anxiety for achieving widespread adoption of EVs.

"The significance of testing our silicon-batteries under various use-case conditions demonstrates our battery's robustness regardless of drivers' charging habits, recharging frequency, or charger power. StoreDot is proud to spearhead battery technology advancements that accelerate mass EV adoption worldwide by giving drivers a seamless and routine worry -free extreme fast charging experience."

StoreDot's commitment to innovation and collaboration is being demonstrated through its rapidly growing global network of strategic partnerships with investors, leading EV OEMs, and manufacturing partners. Global automotive and EV manufacturers like Daimler, Ola Electric, Polestar, VinFast, and Volvo Cars are already key strategic partners and investors of the company.

Recently StoreDot reported strong performance feedback for the evaluation and integration of A-Samples testing phase of its XFC EV

battery cells. The comprehensive testing programs took place earlier this year with 15 leading global automotive brand manufacturers from Europe, Asia, and the US, as well as several of StoreDot's strategic ecosystem partners, with many of them now moving onto B-Sample and EV integration programs.

About StoreDot

StoreDot is the pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) electric vehicle batteries that overcome the critical barriers to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by innovating and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, optimized by Artificial Intelligence algorithms, enabling to charge an EV in under 10 minutes – the same experience as refuelling a conventional combustion engine car.

Through its '100inX' product roadmap, StoreDot's battery technology is delivering 'Range on DemandTM': 100 miles charged in 5 minutes in 2024, 100 miles charged in 4 minutes in 2026, 100 miles charged in 3 minutes by 2028. StoreDot's strategic investors and partners include BP, Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, TDK, and its manufacturing partner EVE Energy. StoreDot is on target for mass production readiness of 100in5 technology by 2025.

