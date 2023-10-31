Speaker Al-Saadoun: Palestinians Facing Genocide By Hands Of Israeli Aggressors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun affirmed on Tuesday that the Palestinians were facing a war of genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation forces.

Speaking at the opening of the Second Regular Session of the 17th Legislative Term of the National Assembly, Al-Saadoun condemned the horrific acts carried out by the Zionist regime against the innocent people of the Gaza Strip, saying that the Israeli occupiers were committing war crimes against the Palestinian people.

The force displacement, the attacks on hospitals and places of worship, and ethnically cleansing the Palestinians were all barbaric acts carried out by Israel, he added.

Meanwhile, Al-Saadoun touched on the current session of the National Assembly, saying that the citizens of Kuwait were eager to seek achievements and developments for the country.

The parliament will work with the government to achieve said development and progress for Kuwait, he affirmed. (end)

