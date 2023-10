New Number Of Votes And Shares Outstanding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Where the company increases or reduces the total number of shares or votes in the company, the company shall by law publish information regarding the change.





At the 2011 Annual General Meeting, a share conversion clause was added to Industrivärden's articles of association. Shareholders have the right at any time to request conversion of Class A shares to Class C shares. During the month of October 2023, 2,601,931 Class A shares were converted to 2,601,931 Class C shares.





Following the share conversion, the number of votes in the company is 274,794,782.2. The total number of registered shares in the company is 431,899,108, of which 257,338,746 are Class A shares and 174,560,362 are Class C shares.





Stockholm, October 31, 2023

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)