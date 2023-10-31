Huize Holding Limited To Hold Annual General Meeting On November 30, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the“Company” or“we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at 76/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road, Central, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, on November 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM (Hong Kong time).



No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders and beneficial owners of the Company's American depositary shares (“ ADSs ”) to discuss Company affairs with management.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 1, 2023 as the record date (the“”). Holders of record of the Company's common shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to notice of the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. The notice of the annual general meeting is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the“”), which includes the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“”). The Company's Annual Report can be accessed on its website at as well as on the SEC's website at

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting, and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations



Media Relations



Christensen

In China

Ms. Crystal Lai

Phone: +852 2117 0861

Email:

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: