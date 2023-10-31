Netanyahu rejects Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu staunchly dismissed any notion of a ceasefire in Gaza, asserting that it would amount to surrendering to Hamas and terrorism during a press conference on Monday. He drew parallels to historical events, comparing calls for a ceasefire to proposals made after significant attacks on the United States.



Netanyahu emphasized that Israel would not agree to halt hostilities with Hamas, particularly in light of the devastating attacks on October 7. He framed the conflict as a battle between the forces of civilization and those of barbarism, warning countries that failed to support Israel in this struggle.



The Prime Minister conveyed a resolute determination to fight until Hamas, which he characterized as part of an "axis of evil" with Iran, was completely eradicated. In contrast to his portrayal of Hamas deliberately targeting civilians with heinous acts, Netanyahu contended that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were making concerted efforts to avoid civilian casualties, acknowledging that even just wars may have unintended consequences.



However, international human rights observers have consistently criticized Israel for its treatment of Gaza's civilian population, citing the deliberate targeting of essential infrastructure and the withholding of vital resources as violations of international humanitarian law. Israel, in response, has argued that Hamas exploits civilian facilities and obstructs humanitarian aid deliveries.



Netanyahu's firm stance reflects the complex and contentious nature of the conflict in Gaza, with both sides offering conflicting narratives about the conduct and impact of the hostilities. The Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to continue the fight underscores the deep-seated geopolitical complexities at play in the region.



