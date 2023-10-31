(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kering Group and LVMH Group scrambled for partnerships with the U.S. high-end oral care brand Nobaton, according to an insider in the fashion industry. Growing up in Hollywood, Nobaton has been recommended by a great number of Hollywood stars like Allee Sutton Hethcoat (playing a role in the popular drama series The Vampire Diaries), Justin Armstrong (playing a role in Vindication), and Miranda Ohare (playing a role in the Age of the Living Dead) as well as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the U.S., including Maya Graves and AG & Ana. They highly commended Nobaton on social media. It is said that even heirs of LVMH Group's chairman purchased Nobaton products as gifts.Founded in 2017, Nobaton was originally intended for Hollywood actors and actresses and was not sold publicly. The Nobaton brand has gained popularity in the Hollywood film industry for its stress on oral care with moderate ingredients, honored as the Hollywood celebrities' private toothpaste brand. Upholding the philosophies of nature, high efficiency, and professionals, Nobaton established a specialized oral health research team composed of pharmacists, chemists, biologists, and experts in other fields. Committed to clinical research on product ingredients and oral cells, the research team has developed the Nobaton specialized hospital-level oral cell care formula and originally fostered the innovative specialized ampoule toothpaste. In 2023, Nobaton launched the market strategy of globalization, aiming to connect the global supply chain and provide professional and efficient oral care solutions for consumers based on its high-end hospital-level formula.The France-based LVMH Group, as a world leader in luxury, is home to an array of famous brands including Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Guerlain, and Louis Vuitton. LVMH has built a global luxury empire. Kering Group is also a leader in the global high-end luxury industry, boasting a series of internationally prestigious brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Balenciaga. Nobaton caught the two luxury groups' eyes for its innovative design, high-end market positioning, and patented technologies, which are in line with the market positioning and tones of the two companies. As to Nobaton's future development, it depends on Nobaton's own choice.Website:

