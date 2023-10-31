The #1 Song On Music's Leading Platform For Indie Artists Belongs To Scotland's Rachelle Rhienne

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, ENGLAND, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak Music, an international artist discovery platform, announces that pop artist/singer/songwriter and recording artist Rachelle Rhienne's single 'Orange Tree' has risen to #1 on the aBreak58. Check out her #1 song at abreakmusic .With a huge TikTok following of 546,000+, and video views rapidly approaching 50 million across social media platforms, Scotland's Rachelle Rhienne is no stranger to having her music and talent being exposed - having provided multiple vocals for ITV's hit UK TV shows The Masked Dancer and The Masked Singer. With a catalogue of 70+ songs to choose from, Rachelle is actively performing throughout the UK, with plans to tour the US in the near future.“I'm completely overwhelmed reaching #1 on the aBreak58,” said Rachelle.“After a whirlwind couple of years of delays and false promises, I didn't think 'Orange Tree' was going to be able to release this year, let alone gather this type of success - I'm so grateful! My co-writers and I really pushed for it. This really shows that indie artists can reach their goals...it's tough but with a lot of determination and passion, it can happen! I'm ready to keep crafting and getting more of my music heard. Thank you so much aBreak Music!”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres worldwide. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“Rachelle is one of the hardest working artists we've come across,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music.“Jay Stevens and I quickly noticed that not only was Rachelle a super talented performer and songwriter, but that she 'gets it' when it comes to standing out in the overwhelmingly crowded field of indie music. This was one of our easiest #1's - the public demanded it.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a U.S.-based international indie artist discovery platform. The company's CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists hoping to get discovered and record industry executives needing to find the best new talent. Visit aBreak Music at

