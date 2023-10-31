Fanta® Brings Back #Whatthefanta In South Africa

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Fanta® is excited to announce the release of its newest creation in the 'What The Fanta' (WTF) line - a unique dessert-themed flavour that for the first time ever combines scrumptious dessert-inspired notes with an enticing purple hue.

Brace yourself, Fanta community! The same Fanta® that you adore has been reinvented with a taste of dessert and a dash of fruity flavour bringing you an unforgettable fizzy adventure. Our newest release under the WTF umbrella, which forms part of The Coca-Cola Company's ambition to continuously innovate and provide choices across our beverage portfolio, swirls the joy of a premium dessert experience with an aesthetically pleasing, Instagrammable purple colour.

"With great delight, 'What The Fanta' is back after a triumphant run in 2022 that clinched six prestigious awards, including gold at the New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards and SMARTIES Creator Economy, along with a NielsenIQ BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations in South Africa accolade," says Ramokone Ledwaba, Marketing Director for The Coca-Cola Company in South Africa.

With no added sugar and the perfect balance of tangy and sweet, the new purple 'What The Fanta' is a delicious mystery waiting to be solved. Each sip will reveal a riddle for the taste buds, encasing an undisclosed dessert-themed flavour.

“Fanta® is renowned for exciting and engaging consumers with fun new flavours and inspiring campaigns. #WhatTheFanta brings together everything Fanta does best – disrupting the category by entertaining its growing fanbase while bringing innovative new flavours to market in exciting new ways to recruit new fans,” concludes Ledwaba.



Are you still on the hunt for more clues? Our thrilling adventure extends beyond just the clues on our website. We'll take you on a fun and exciting journey as you run through the streets of Mzansi to find Novel Fanta Token (NFT) clues, which have been carefully dispersed among our participating retailers. This will help you submit your guesses for the indulgent new #WhatTheFanta flavour. Everything hides in plain sight, it won't be a breeze, but it will be worth the while. This campaign will also be amplified through influencer partnerships, digital executions, a television commercial, and exciting instant wins.

Figuring out the mystery flavour can win you amazing prizes, including colour-popping Crocs, the new iPhone 15, Airbnb experiences, vouchers, and more. Don't miss out on this mystery flavour hunt! For more about the indulgent, mystery flavour and to submit your guesses and join the hunt, visit

( ) and follow the 'What The Fanta' fun on social media.

Everyone is invited to explore this new flavour, take a guess, and savour the mystery.

