Media: Jewish educational institutions evacuated due to bombing fright in Paris

(MENAFN) In a distressing turn of events, several Jewish schools in the vicinity of Paris were swiftly evacuated following a bomb threat, causing widespread concern among parents, as reported by the Jerusalem Post. The anonymous suspect had ominously warned of explosive devices targeting approximately 20 different Jewish educational institutions in the Paris area. This alarming development prompted an extensive search operation by law enforcement agencies.

Sources within the organized Jewish community revealed that the threat led to the evacuation of multiple schools, while in others, parents were urgently advised to collect their children.



French security services promptly mobilized to comb through the implicated schools, although no explosives were discovered. Nevertheless, the incident left parents shaken and anxious, with one source acknowledging the added strain stemming from the current situation in Israel.



France, already on high alert due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, has witnessed a surge in anti-Semitic incidents in recent weeks. The Interior Ministry reported a fourfold increase in reported acts of anti-Semitism during this period.



Disturbing incidents such as anti-Jewish graffiti defacing schools and other displays of hatred have fueled fears of potential violent reprisals. Some Jewish residents have confided to local media that they now feel apprehensive about leaving their homes.



This latest bomb threat further underscores the pressing need for heightened security measures to protect the Jewish community in France. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by minority communities in the country, particularly against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East. Authorities and community leaders alike are called upon to work collaboratively to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.



