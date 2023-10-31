Global Cable Modem Equipment Market Set To Soar, Expected To Reach $11.8 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cable Modems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global cable modem equipment market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of $7.7 billion in 2022 projected to reach $11.8 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. This growth is driven by various factors, including the increasing adoption of external cable modem equipment.
Key Market Insights:
External Segment: The external segment is expected to experience substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.3%, reaching $8 billion by 2030. This growth is attributed to factors such as the demand for high-speed internet connectivity and the preference for external cable modem equipment. Internal Segment: While the internal segment is also expected to grow, its estimated CAGR is 3.3% over the next eight years.
Geographic Trends:
United States: The U.S. market is estimated to be worth $2 billion in 2022, reflecting the growing demand for cable modem equipment in the country. China: China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of $2.9 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9%. This strong growth is indicative of China's increasing digital connectivity. Other Markets: Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, with projected growth rates of 3.8% and 4.9%, respectively. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors:
Several key competitors are featured in the cable modem equipment market, including NETGEAR, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Linksys, Askey Computer Corporation, Hangzhou DIBSYS Technologies Co., Ltd., and Technicolor.
Economic Outlook:
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expected growth recovery in the coming years. Despite challenges such as inflation and economic complexities, there are opportunities for businesses to thrive by embracing new technologies and sustainable practices.
What`s New?
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic Increase in Work from Home Drives Need for Internet Connectivity, Spurs Demand for Cable Modems Average Weekly Increase in COVID-19 Infections & VPN Usage in March-2020 Cable Modem: Introduction Global Market Prospects & Outlook Internal Modems Decline, External Modems Record High Growth Asia-Pacific to Make Strong Gains in Cable Modem Equipment Market Recent Market Activity Cable Modems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for High Speed Broadband Services Spurs Growth Breakdown of Number of Fixed Broadband Subscriptions in OECD by Technology: 2019 Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020 Increase in Cable Broadband Subscriber Base Presents Opportunity for Cable Modem Equipment Demand Rise in Internet User Base and Digitalization Trend Augurs Well for Cable Modem Equipment Market Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019 Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019 Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020 Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020 Increasing Penetration of IoT Boosts Demand for Cable Modems Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 Use of Cable Modem Technology for Improving Entertainment & Information Services over PCs & Smart TVs Fuel Market Prospects Expanding IPTV Subscriber Base Widens Growth Trend towards Smart Homes Drives Installations of Cable Modem Equipment Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020 Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025 Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %): 2019 Rise in Smart Device Usage Trend in Small Scale Enterprises Drives Need for Cable Modem Equipment Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Roll out of Cable Modems for Higher Speeds Recent Product Developments Advent of Cable Modems over CATV Networks Presents Growth Opportunities 5G Network Technology: A Viable Alternative to Cable Modems? Standards & Regulations DOCSIS Versions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
