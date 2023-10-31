(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is reportedly gearing up for a significant restructuring of the nation's military and political leadership, as per insights shared by aides and reported by Time magazine. This anticipated shake-up is aimed at demonstrating accountability for the lack of progress in the ongoing counteroffensive against Russia and addressing the mounting opposition to Zelensky's unwavering commitment to continue hostilities.



While Zelensky remains resolute in his ambition to achieve a decisive victory over Russia on the battlefield, some of his closest advisers have expressed concerns about what they perceive as his increasingly entrenched and messianic approach. Speaking anonymously, one adviser disclosed, "He deludes himself. We’re out of options. We’re not winning. But try telling him that."



Contrary to Zelensky's vision of a triumphant outcome against Moscow, reports suggest a starkly different reality on the ground, with dissent within the ranks becoming more apparent. Allegedly, frontline commanders have begun to defy orders to advance, even when originating directly from the president's office. They are opting instead to hold defensive positions, reflecting a reluctance to engage in further aggressive action.



Moreover, concerns have been raised about Ukraine's preparedness for the impending winter. Aides have cautioned that attributing all infrastructure failures and other challenges solely to Russia may not be as effective a strategy this time around. One aide noted, "Last year, people blamed the Russians. This time, they'll blame us for not doing enough to prepare."



As Zelensky contemplates this major reshuffle, the decision holds significant implications for the trajectory of Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia and the future of the nation's military and political leadership. The move is poised to shape Ukraine's approach to the complex geopolitical dynamics it faces, both domestically and on the international stage.



MENAFN31102023000045015687ID1107343828