Snam Set To Roll Out Reverse Flow Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. As the onset of
the winter season looms, Snam, a prominent Italian energy
infrastructure company, is taking proactive measures to bolster the
gas storage services for the Thermal Year 2023/24, Trend
reports.
These enhancements are aimed at empowering market operators to
optimize their storage capacities during the peak winter
consumption months. Simultaneously, this initiative seeks to
bolster the maintenance of reserves, reinforcing the national gas
system's security.
Commencing from the beginning of November 2023, Snam is set to
roll out a reverse flow service, an innovative offering that
includes daily injection capacity for November 2023. This is paired
with an implicit corresponding withdrawal capacity scheduled for
the period spanning January through March 2024. The withdrawal
profile is characterized by an accelerated approach, with 50%
availability in January 2024, 30 percent in February 2024, and the
remaining 20% in March 2024.
This vital service will be accessible through the PRISMA
Platform and integrated into the short-term service allocation
procedures. Snam's commitment to improving the gas storage services
plays a significant role in ensuring the resilience and reliability
of the Italian energy infrastructure during the demanding winter
months.
Snam is Italy's leading energy infrastructure company, operating
at the heart of the European gas system. With a strong focus on
sustainability and innovation, Snam is dedicated to ensuring the
security and efficiency of gas transportation and storage, playing
a crucial role in supporting Italy's energy needs. The company is
known for its continuous efforts to develop and optimize
infrastructure, while also contributing to the advancement of
renewable energy sources and reducing the environmental footprint
of energy consumption. Snam's dedication to delivering reliable and
efficient energy services has made it a key player in Italy's
energy landscape.
Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107343826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.