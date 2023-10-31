Azerbaijan Lists Overseas Food Facilities Allowed To Supply Products

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. A total of 197 foreign food facilities are allowed to supply products to Azerbaijan, the country's Food Safety Agency (FSA) told Trend .

The agency informed about conducting assessment in 224 food facilities in 15 countries.

"197 of these facilities have been approved, with 20 accepted with the proviso that the observed disparities be addressed within the stipulated timeframe. Three assessed establishments were denied clearance due to the detected anomalies. Four assessment reports are nearing completion," the FSA said.

"The assessed foreign food establishments are operating in Russia, Belarus, Germany, China, Ukraine, Iran, Georgia, Poland, and other countries," the agency added.

Value of food products imported by Azerbaijan decreased by 2.32 percent ($37.48 million), from January through September 2023, to $1.57 billion.

