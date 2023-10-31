Azerbaijan Lists Overseas Food Facilities Allowed To Supply Products

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. A total of 197
foreign food facilities are allowed to supply products to
Azerbaijan, the country's Food Safety Agency (FSA) told Trend .
The agency informed about conducting assessment in 224 food
facilities in 15 countries.
"197 of these facilities have been approved, with 20 accepted
with the proviso that the observed disparities be addressed within
the stipulated timeframe. Three assessed establishments were denied
clearance due to the detected anomalies. Four assessment reports
are nearing completion," the FSA said.
"The assessed foreign food establishments are operating in
Russia, Belarus, Germany, China, Ukraine, Iran, Georgia, Poland,
and other countries," the agency added.
Value of food products imported by Azerbaijan decreased by 2.32
percent ($37.48 million), from January through September 2023, to
$1.57 billion.
