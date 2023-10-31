South Korea Probes Expanding Co-Op With Central Asian Countries In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. The
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Park Jin will
arrive in Turkmenistan to participate in the 16th Korea-Central
Asia Cooperation Forum, which will be held on November 1 in
Ashgabat and will gather about 200 delegates, Trend reports.
The forum will address topics concerning many sectors of
collaboration, such as ecology, health, transportation, information
technology, and education.
The heads of diplomatic missions from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan,
Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan are also expected to attend the
meeting.
Meanwhile, Park Jin is making his first official visit to
Turkmenistan.
During his tour, he will meet with Turkmen President Serdar
Berdimuhamedov and undertake bilateral talks with Central Asian
colleagues.
The 16th meeting of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum is
scheduled to be held in Ashgabat within the framework of
Turkmenistan's chairmanship, following the meeting of President
Serdar Berdimuhamedov with the President of the Republic of Korea,
Yoon Suk Yeol, in New York.
