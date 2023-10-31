Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Blacklisted Fraudulent Domains

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. State Service for
Special Communication and Information Security (SSSCIS) of
Azerbaijan blocked the operation of 65 fake domains similar to
government institutions (gov) across Azerbaijan in the first
half of the year, Trend reports.
This issue has been reflected in the nine-month bulletin of
SSSCIS regarding the work of government agencies in ensuring
information security.
"Based on data registered and received from government
organizations, the State Service for Special Communication and
Information Security conducted a three-quarters cyber assault
analysis, which detected 871 indicators of cyberattacks (IOCs).
Blocking these signs aided in the prevention of targeted Advanced
Persistent Threat (APT) cyberattacks on government institutions,"
the bulletin said.
Furthermore, according to the bulletin, preventing hackers from
utilizing the identities of government institutions in their
attacks and thwarting their cyberattack plans was aided by shutting
the aforementioned 65 bogus domains.
The bulletin also specified that 322 of the mentioned cyber
threats were identified based on internal investigations, while 549
were identified based on investigations of incidents reported by
government agencies.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN31102023000187011040ID1107343823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.