Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Blacklisted Fraudulent Domains

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. State Service for Special Communication and Information Security (SSSCIS) of Azerbaijan blocked the operation of 65 fake domains similar to government institutions (gov) across Azerbaijan in the first half of the year, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the nine-month bulletin of SSSCIS regarding the work of government agencies in ensuring information security.

"Based on data registered and received from government organizations, the State Service for Special Communication and Information Security conducted a three-quarters cyber assault analysis, which detected 871 indicators of cyberattacks (IOCs). Blocking these signs aided in the prevention of targeted Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) cyberattacks on government institutions," the bulletin said.

Furthermore, according to the bulletin, preventing hackers from utilizing the identities of government institutions in their attacks and thwarting their cyberattack plans was aided by shutting the aforementioned 65 bogus domains.

The bulletin also specified that 322 of the mentioned cyber threats were identified based on internal investigations, while 549 were identified based on investigations of incidents reported by government agencies.

