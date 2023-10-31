Russian Army Shells Zaporizhzhia Region 148 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched 148 attacks targeting 27 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on October 30.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"Last day, Russian military personnel shelled Zaporizhzhia region with all types of weapons: 148 strikes targeting 27 populated areas were recorded," the report says.

It is noted that 119 artillery shells hit the territory of Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Robotyne, Levadne, Chervone, Novodanylivka, Uspenivka, Poltavka, Huliaipilske, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Prymorske, and other frontline towns and villages.

The enemy launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, 22 UAV attacks on Novodarivka, Charivne, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Zatyshshia, Kamianske, Mali Shcherbaky and Lukianivske, 5 MLRS attacks on Mahdalynivka, Orikhiv, Robotyne and Malynivka, as well as fired an aerial projectile at Novodarivka.

Thirteen reports were received about damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. Civilians were not injured.

As reported, the enemy attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia with missiles yesterday afternoon. An infrastructure facility was hit.