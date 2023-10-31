Invaders Shell Kherson Region 98 Times In 24 Hours - One Killed, 16 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of shelling in the Kherson region over the past day, one person was killed and 16 were injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy fired 98 times at the Kherson region, firing 447 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, UAVs and aircraft," the statement reads.

"The enemy fired 36 shells at Kherson.

7 injured as Russians hit shuttle bus in

We recorded 38 arrivals of the KABs in the Kherson region. There were hits in the Beryslav and Kherson districts. The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; administrative buildings in the Beryslav and Kherson districts; a food industry enterprise and a library in Kherson," the RMA said,

As noted, one person was killed and 16 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As reported, on October 30, the Russian military shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, injuring a 57-year-old man, damaging private houses, a veterinary clinic, and vehicles.