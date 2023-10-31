Russia Attacks DTEK Thermal Power Plant In Frontline Region Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia attacked a thermal power plant of DTEK Group in a frontline region on Monday evening, October 30.

"As a result of the terrorist shelling, the equipment was seriously damaged, which left residents of one of the settlements near the plant without electricity and water. Fortunately, there were no casualties," DTEK posted on Telegram .

Immediately after the shelling stopped, DTEK power engineers started to eliminate the consequences. Now they are making every effort to restore power supply to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, the Russian military struck energy and civil infrastructure overnight, including an energy infrastructure facility and a bread factory in Donetsk region.

