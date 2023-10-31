Air Defense Forces Destroy 1 Shahed, 2 Lancet Drones In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In southern Ukraine, air defense forces intercepted three Russian UAVs.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On the night of October 31, 2023, in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces and means of the Air Command South destroyed one enemy Shahed-136/131 combat UAV,” the report says.

In addition, on the evening of October 30, two Lancet combat UAVs were shot down in Kherson region.

As Ukrinform reported, one person was killed and another 16 were injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region on October 30.