Enemy Looking For Ukrainian Intelligence Officers In Occupied Kreminna, Luhansk Region - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy was conducting thorough searches in Kreminna, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, after receiving information about the infiltration of Ukrainian reconnaissance groups.

Andriy Kovalev, a spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"On October 27, Russian terrorists in Kreminna were conducting counter-intelligence activities, checking documents of civilians and conducting searches in private homes and outbuildings, even cellars," he said.

Moscow places several occupied towns inregion under control of Tatarstan

"The Russian occupants organized this inspection because they received information about the infiltration of several Ukrainian special forces reconnaissance groups into Kreminna," Kovalev added.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 36 combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched seven missile and 90 airstrikes, fired 82 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and localities.