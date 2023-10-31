31 Journalists Killed In Israel-HAMAS War Thus Far

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Committee to Protect Journalists says that 31 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war thus far.

This was reported by the Times of Israel , Ukrinform reported.

Twenty six of those journalists were killed in Gaza. Four of those journalists were killed during the October 7 Hamas onslaught in Israel.

One journalist was killed in Lebanon, allegedly by Israeli shelling that has targeted Hezbollah.

CPJ says another nine journalists have been reported missing or detained.

“CPJ is also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt, or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists' homes,” the group says in a press release.

As reported, as a result of the shelling of Lebanon from Israel, a Reuters operator was killed and six other journalists were injured.